Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP girl kidnapped, taken to Karnataka and raped; rescued after two months

In her statement to the police, the girl said the accused kidnapped and took her to Karnataka where he raped her for almost two months, the police said.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 10:19 IST

A 17-year-old girl kidnapped from the Ubhaon area of this Uttar Pradesh district and taken to Karnataka, where she was raped for almost two months, was rescued by police, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused man was also arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail, they said.

The girl was allegedly abducted by a 20-year-old man from her village on the night of August 14. On the complaint of the girl's mother, a case was registered under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on September 11, Ubhaon SHO Rajiv Mishra said.

On Tuesday, the police rescued the girl from near Bilthra Road Roadways and arrested the accused, he said.

In her statement to the police, the girl said the accused kidnapped and took her to Karnataka where he raped her for almost two months, the officer said.

Based on the statement, the police have added Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act in the case, he added.

(Published 11 October 2023, 10:19 IST)
