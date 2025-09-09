<p>Lucknow: In a shocking revelation reflecting large scale irregularities in the ‘X-Ray’ Technicians Recruitment in UP Health Department in 2016, a man was found to be working at six different places simultaneously for the past nine years and received a whopping Rs 3 crore in salary.</p><p>According to the sources, the matter came to light after a probe was launched into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment by the department.</p><p>It was found that one Arpit Singh, a resident of Agra worked as X-Ray technician in Balrampur, Farrukhabad, Rampur, Banda, Amroha and Shamli districts simultaneously for nine years.</p><p>Singh used fake documents and Aadhar Cards at different places to hide his true identity, sources said.</p>.Uttar Pradesh BJP MP's sister says filmed by in-laws while bathing, alleges assault after objection.<p>It was found that during this period he received Rs 3 crore in salary from different places.</p><p>A case under different sections of the BNS was registered against Singh at Wazirganj police station in Lucknow.</p><p>X-Ray technicians were recruited in 2016 during the Akhilesh Yadav government through the UPSSSC exam. 403 candidates were selected after the recruitment process. The fraud was detected when the data of the employees was uploaded on the human resource portal of the department recently.</p><p>Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, taking a swipe at the then SP government, said that during the SP regime, members of one family used to take bribes in the recruitment. He said that his government has launched an investigation into the irregularities in the recruitment and would ensure strict punishment to the guilty.</p>