Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP Man sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in 2023

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on the convict.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 06:20 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 06:20 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeCrimes against women

