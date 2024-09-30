Home
UP minster Anil Kumar surrenders in 2022 poll code violation case, released on bail

The RLD MLA was kept in custody for more than three hours in the special court, which hears cases of MPs and MLAs, before being released on bail.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 14:38 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 14:38 IST
