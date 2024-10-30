Home
UP: Missing man's beheaded body found in village well

SHO of Kotwali Dehat police station Satyendra Kumar Singh said the beheaded body was first taken out with the help of police force, and divers subsequently brought out the severed head.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 20:32 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 20:32 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

