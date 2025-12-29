<p>Lucknow: A prominent Muslim cleric on Monday issued a ‘fatwa’ (religious decree) against New Year celebrations terming them as ‘anti-Islamic’ and against the ‘shariat’ (Islamic laws) and asked the Muslims not to participate in the celebrations.</p><p>All India Muslim Jamat national president Maulana Shahbuddin Razvi released a video on Monday asking the Muslims to neither organise any function celebrating new year nor attend any such function.</p>.With New Year celebrations looming large, Bengaluru traders’ body issues security advisory to members.<p>‘’The New Year celebrations are illegal in the light of the shariat,’’ the cleric said in response to a query by community members, who sought to know if such celebrations were in accordance with the Islamic laws.</p><p>He said that according to the Islamic calendar, the New Year begins from the month of Muharram while the Hindu new year starts from the month of Chaitra,’’ Razvi added.</p><p>He said that celebrating the New Year on December 31<sup>st</sup> or January 1<sup>st</sup> was part of the Western culture, and not Indian.</p><p>The cleric warned the Muslims against celebrating the New Year and said that the Muslim clergy would strictly deal with those who take part in such celebrations.</p><p>Razvi also appealed to the Islamic scholars to spread this message among the people of the community.</p><p>Muslim clerics often issue ‘fatwas’ on matters relating to the ‘shariat’. These ‘fatwas’, though not legally binding but are followed by a large section of the people, are issued in response to questions. </p>