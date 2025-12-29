Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP Muslim cleric issues ‘fatwa’ against New Year celebrations

All India Muslim Jamat national chief Maulana Shahbuddin Razvi said celebrating New Year was part of the Western culture and not Indian.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 10:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 10:21 IST
India NewsNew YearUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsFatwasNew Year celebrationsMuslim Clerics

Follow us on :

Follow Us