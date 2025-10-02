Menu
UP: Govt officer passes 'derogatory' remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru & Sardar Patel; probe ordered

In the clip, which has been circulating for the past three days, District Coordinator (DC), MGNREGA, Sher Bahadur Singh, is allegedly heard using abusive language against Mahatma Gandhi.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 09:35 IST
Published 02 October 2025, 09:35 IST
India News Jawaharlal Nehru Mahatma Gandhi Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

