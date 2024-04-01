UP teacher allegedly kicks, punches student for not touching his feet, makes casteist remarks; booked

Gorakhpur (UP): A primary school teacher has been booked here for allegedly thrashing a Class 6 student and making casteist remarks after the student refused to touch his feet, police said on Monday.

The boy's father, Akaljeet, in his complaint alleged that his son Manish suffered serious injury in his eyes and was hurt in the back when he was beaten up by the teacher, they said.

Based on the father's complaint, a case has been registered against Ravishankar Pandey, a mathematics teacher at Murarpur Primary School in the Urwa police station area here, under the SC/ST Act, the police said.

According to Akaljeet, the incident took place on March 27 at the school during the recess period when Pandey asked Manish to touch his feet as a mark of respect. When the boy refused to do so, the teacher allegedly kicked and punched him before picking him up and slamming him on the floor.

When Manish started crying after being hurt, the teacher abused him and even threatened to get him expelled from the school, the police said citing the complaint.

Akaljeet also alleged that the inner lining of his son's eyes were damaged in the incident.

Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar said that based on Akaljeet's complaint, a case was registered on Sunday and the police are investigating the case.

Basic Shiksha Adhikar (BSA) Ramendra Kumar said that the case has come to his notice and the matter will be investigated with impartiality and action would be taken accordingly.