uttar pradesh

UP woman kills 8-month-old daughter after argument with husband over phone, held

The woman confessed to the cops that her husband and she had argued multiple times over the phone on the night of the incident. In a moment of anger, she threw her daughter into the septic tank
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 14:33 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 14:33 IST
India News Uttar Pradesh Crime

