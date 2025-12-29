Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: BJP state president begins 2027 Assembly election preparations with address in Mathura

Chaudhary started the Yatra on Saturday by visiting Mathura, after which he proceeded to the Braj region, where he attended a wedding in Agra.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 16:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 16:36 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshmathuraIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us