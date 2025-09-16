Menu
Uttar Pradesh boy ends life after losing entire money in father's bank account in online game

The boy, a student of class six, took the extreme step out of fright on Monday after his father, upon visiting the bank branch, came to know that his account had no money left.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 07:18 IST
Published 16 September 2025, 07:18 IST
