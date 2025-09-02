Menu
Uttar Pradesh cops foil college student's suicide bid in 16 minutes after Meta alert

Police said the rescue was part of a bigger drive under which 1,315 people have been saved in the state since January 2023, based on alerts about suicide-related posts on Facebook and Instagram.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 05:24 IST
