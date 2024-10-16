Uttar Pradesh minister faces Congress ire for remarks against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
The minister, who was in Congress earlier and lost as BJP candidate from Raebareli against Rahul Gandhi in the recent Lok Sabha election, said in a post on X, 'Ultimately the girl could not fight and ran away to a place where she did not have to fight. She has become old.'
ये यूपी सरकार में मंत्री और बुरी तरह सांसदी का चुनाव हारे हुए भाजपा नेता दिनेश सिंह हैं। महिलाओं के बारे में इनकी भाषा और ख्याल देखिये। महिलाएं चुनाव लड़ने के लिए जब उतरती हैं, तो उन्हें सैकड़ों ऐसे बदमाश किस्म के लोगों की घटिया भाषा सुननी पड़ती है।