Uttar Pradesh minister faces Congress ire for remarks against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The minister, who was in Congress earlier and lost as BJP candidate from Raebareli against Rahul Gandhi in the recent Lok Sabha election, said in a post on X, 'Ultimately the girl could not fight and ran away to a place where she did not have to fight. She has become old.'
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 15:53 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 15:53 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsPriyanka Gandhi Vadra

