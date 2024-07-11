Home
Uttar Pradesh: Minor raped by 13-year-old neighbour in Ballia

The eight-year-old girl was alone on the terrace of her house when the accused jumped over from the terrace of his house and raped her
PTI
Last Updated : 11 July 2024, 10:13 IST

Ballia (UP): A girl was allegedly raped by her 13-year-old neighbour here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Narahi police station area on Wednesday.

The eight-year-old girl was alone on the terrace of her house when the accused jumped over from the terrace of his house and raped her before fleeing the scene, said Station House Officer (SHO) Panne Lal.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her parents, who informed police, he said.

"Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, we have registered a case in the matter and initiated an investigation," the SHO said.

Published 11 July 2024, 10:13 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshcrime against childrenBalliaMinor rape

