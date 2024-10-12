Home
Uttarakhand govt seizes land owned by UP strongman Raja Bhaiya's wife

Section 154 (4) (3) (b) of the ZALR (amendment) Act requires the land to be used for its sanctioned purpose within two years after being bought, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 09:58 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 09:58 IST
