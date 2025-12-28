Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

VB-G RAM G Act weakens role of gram sabhas; harms villages, poor: UP Congress secretary Avinash Pande

The gram sabhas checked corruption and ensured transparency and accountability, he said.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 18:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 18:09 IST
India NewsCongressUttar PradeshIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us