Villagers booked for casteist slurs, disruption of Dalit's funeral in UP

<p>Muzaffarnagar (UP): A village head and three others have been booked by the Khatoli Police for allegedly obstructing the funeral of a Dalit and making casteist remarks in Bhensi village of this district.</p><p>Baburam, a Dalit, died on November 9, according to the complaint filed by a woman named Sonia.</p><p>"As per the complaint when the body was being carried to the village crematorium, a group led by village head Amit Ahlavat obstructed the last rites, making derogatory remarks against the Dalit community," said Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav.</p>.Sabarimala pilgrimage: Devotional hub with international standard to come up at Erumeli.<p>The police intervened and facilitated the cremation on November 9.</p><p>A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the BNS, including those related to caste-based discrimination and atrocities.</p><p>The matter is being further investigated, the officer said. </p>