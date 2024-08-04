'Why were you out so late?' Noida woman claims cops blamed her for sexual assault

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Noida's sector 48 area around 7:30 in the evening. The victim alleged that she went out of her house to shoot a video in the rain, when a stranger appeared and groped her and ripped up her shorts, according to a report by NDTV. While the man was assaulting her, two girls came to her rescue and the perpetrator fled the spot.
The victim then tried to file a police complaint at the sector 49 police station but she alleged that the police refused to register an FIR. They also questioned her for going out in the rain late in the evening, NDTV reported. She also tried to access the CCTV footage of her apartment building but found that many of the cameras were non-functional.
Unable to access any form of justice, the woman recorded a video accounting her ordeal and posted it on social media. The video has garnered a lot of attention.
When the video went viral, Noida police released a statement acknowledging the woman's complaint. "A case has been registered immediately under the strictest sections. CCTV footage etc. of the place and surrounding area is being examined, strictest action will be taken today itself," the NDTV article reported.
Cases of rape and sexual assault are rampant in Uttar Pradesh. Recently Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with a 12-year-old victim who was raped by two men and became pregnant.
Speaking in the assembly, Adityanath claimed that Moid Khan belonged to the Samajwadi Party. "Moid Khan is from the Samajwadi Party and a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in a case of rape of a 12-year-old. The Samajwadi Party has not taken action against him," he had said.
In another incident that took place in June, in Gaur area of UP, a 12-year-old girl died allegedly after being raped by three men. The girl had gone out to buy vegetables. Three accused, identified as Monu Sahni, Rajan Nishad and Kundan Singh, allegedly took her to a secluded place and took turns to rape her. She later succumbed to her injuries.
Published 04 August 2024, 11:30 IST