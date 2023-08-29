Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Woman security guard raped by supervisor in Ghaziabad; dies

According to police, the crime took place on Sunday. The victim was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi by her co-workers as her condition started deteriorating. She breathed her last Monday morning.
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 18:59 IST

Follow Us

A 19-year-old woman security guard working at a housing society here died on Monday after she was allegedly raped by her supervisor, police said.

The accused, Ajay (32), has been arrested, they said.

According to police, the crime took place on Sunday. The victim was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi by her co-workers as her condition started deteriorating. She breathed her last Monday morning.

The woman belonged to Jharkhand and was living with her aunt in the vicinity of the housing society, a senior police officer said.

Her family, however, alleged that she was raped by three men in the basement of the society and thereafter consumed poison due to which she was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

DCP (rural) Vivek Chand Yadav told PTI that the police have registered an FIR under section of rape (376 IPC) as he said the woman was not gang-raped. He said police have obtained footage from CCTV cameras installed inside the basement in which no such incident of gang-rape was observed.

Chand also said that her viscera has been sent to the forensic science laboratory to ascertain whether she died after consuming poison or due to her lung disease.

(Published 28 August 2023, 18:59 IST)
