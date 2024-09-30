Home
YouTuber arrested for defamatory content about former Army chief V K Singh

The arrest was made by the officials of Kavinagar police station following the registration of a complaint made by Singh, the former Ghaziabad Lok Sabha MP, on Sunday evening.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 12:55 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 12:55 IST
India NewsdefamationV K SinghYouTube channel

