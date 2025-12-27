Menu
19 Bangladeshis among 511 arrested in 3 Uttarakhand districts under Operation Kalnemi

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the campaign is not against any particular community, but is aimed at protecting law and order and the dignity of 'Devbhoomi'.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 04:31 IST
Published 27 December 2025, 04:31 IST
