Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Barber, 2 more, booked for molestation, forced conversion of minor girl in Uttarakhand

Salman was booked under the Uttarakhand Religious Freedom Act and the POCSO Act, Tehri Additional Superintendent of Police J R Joshi said.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 09:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 09:10 IST
India NewsUttarakhandCrimeCrimes against women

Follow us on :

Follow Us