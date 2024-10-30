Barber, 2 more, booked for molestation, forced conversion of minor girl in Uttarakhand

<p>New Tehri, Uttarakhand: A barber, his brother, and another man were arrested for allegedly molesting and forcing a minor girl to undergo religious conversion, police here said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Salman, the barber, his brother, and a local named Rakesh Bhatt, who helped him elope with the girl, were arrested from Najibabad in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, Tehri Senior Superintendent of Police Ayush Aggrawal said.</p>.<p>A complaint in connection with the incident was lodged Monday evening at Kirtinagar Police Station by the mother of the class 10 student, he said.</p>.<p>The woman accused Salman of molesting her daughter and trying to convert her. However, the same day around 11 pm, the girl vanished from her house, the officer said.</p>.Man gets 20 years RI for sexually assaulting minor girl.<p>A team constituted immediately in the wake of her disappearance, traced the girl in about 15 hours, he said.</p>.<p>Salman was booked under the Uttarakhand Religious Freedom Act and the POCSO Act, Tehri Additional Superintendent of Police J R Joshi said.</p>.<p>After the girl's disappearance, locals vandalised several shops run by the Muslims and took out a demonstration from the Kirtinagar main market to Jakhani.</p>.<p>Since then, police have been deployed in the market area and people have been asked to maintain calm.</p>