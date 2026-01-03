<p>Lucknow: Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya’s husband Girdhari Lal Sahu has triggered a massive controversy after a video which went viral on social media purportedly showed him saying that girls can be bought in Bihar for Rs 20-25 thousand.</p><p>According to the reports, Sahu made the remarks while speaking at a party sponsored event in Almora a few days back.</p>.Karnataka launches Integrated Command Centre to address man-animal conflict.<p>Sahu is heard taking names of a few youths, who were present in the event, and wondered that they were still unmarried.</p><p>‘’Shadi kya budhape me karoge?......Ab tak to teen char bachhe bhi ho jate….ladki hum tumhe dila denge Bihar se….Bihar mein ladkiyan 20-25 hazar mein mil jati hain,’’ (Will you get married in old age? By now you could have fathered three-four children….I will arrange girl for you from Bihar…in Bihar girls are available for Rs 20-25 thousand), Sahu is heard saying in the video.</p><p>The state Women’s Commission has taken strong exception to Sahu’s remarks and sought his explanation.</p><p>The opposition Congress decried the remarks and said that they showed that the BJP had little respect for women’s dignity. ‘’It reveals anti-women mentality of the BJP,’’ said a state Congress leader.</p><p>Ironically Sahu’s wife Rekha Arya is the minister for women empowerment in the Uttarakhand government.</p><p>The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), in a social media post, slammed Sahu over the remarks and sought clarification from the prime minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah.</p><p>Sahu later released a video claiming that his remarks were ‘twisted’ by his rivals for ‘political gains’. He said that was narrating a story concerning the marriage of a friend of his.</p>