Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

BJP leader threatens legal action for implicating him in Ankita Bhandari murder case

In a video message released by the state BJP on Friday, Gautam, the party affairs in-charge for Uttarakhand, claimed that no such allegations were levelled against him in his 47 years of public life.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 04:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 December 2025, 04:37 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMurder case

Follow us on :

Follow Us