Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Car driven by Uttarakhand official mows down woman, two children in Tehri

Reena Negi (36) was taking a walk with with her two nieces -- Anvita Negi (seven) and Agrima Negi (10) -- on the Palika Karyalaya Road at around 7 pm on Monday when the speeding car of Jakhnidhar's BDO DP Chamoli knocked them down.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 June 2024, 08:52 IST
Last Updated : 25 June 2024, 08:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Tehri: A woman and her two nieces -- aged seven and 10 -- were killed after they were run over by a speeding car, allegedly driven by Jakhnidhar's block development officer, in Tehri's Bourari area, police said on Tuesday.

Reena Negi (36) was taking a walk with with her two nieces -- Anvita Negi (seven) and Agrima Negi (10) -- on the Palika Karyalaya Road at around 7 pm on Monday when the speeding car of Jakhnidhar's BDO DP Chamoli knocked them down, Tehri's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) JR Joshi said.

Chamoli, who was driving the car at the time of the accident, has been arrested, the ASP said.

Reena died on the spot, while the girls were declared dead upon arrival by the doctors at the district hospital, he said.

Two other people sustained injuries in the accident and are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Amit Rai said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 June 2024, 08:52 IST
India NewsUttarakhandRoad accidentCar accident

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT