Homeindiauttarakhand

Chlorine gas leak triggers panic in Dehradun

Official said that the gas leaked from cylinders kept in an open field and that security officials rushed people to safety immediately after being informed about the incident and no damage was reported.
Last Updated 09 January 2024, 10:24 IST

Dehradun: A chlorine gas leak in the Jhajhra area of Dehradun triggered panic on Tuesday morning, forcing people to leave their homes, officials said.

The gas leaked from cylinders kept in an open field, they said, adding that security officials rushed people to safety immediately after being informed about the incident and no damage was reported.

The district control room here was informed about the incident in the morning, the officials said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) commandant and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear experts, with necessary equipment, rushed to the spot and found out that two of the six cylinders kept in the field were leaking, they added.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire brigade personnel were also called to the spot, the officials said, adding that people living in the nearby areas were rushed to safe locations.

Chlorine causes a burning sensation in the eyes, breathing problems and headache.

A joint operation is underway to stop the gas leakage and remove the cylinders elsewhere, the officials said.

(Published 09 January 2024, 10:24 IST)
