Dera kar seva chief of Uttarakhand's Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara shot dead

Dehradun/Rudrapur: The dera kar seva chief of the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district was shot dead Thursday on the shrine's premises by two men on a motorcycle, police said.

Baba Tarsem Singh was rushed to a hospital in Khatima where he died during treatment, Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manju Nath told reporters.

"We have clear (CCTV camera) videos of the assailants. They are both Sikhs," he said and added that they fled after the incident.

The Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara, around 50 km from Rudrapur, is a revered Sikh shrine located on the Rudrapur-Tanakpur route in Udham Singh Nagar district of the state.

In CCTV camera footage, the assailants were seen entering the gurdwara on a motorcycle around 6:15 am and shooting at Singh with a rifle, Nath said and added that the shooter was riding pillion.