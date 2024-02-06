Uttarakhand UCC Live: Bill to be tabled in assembly today, security beefed up outside

On UCC Bill to be introduced in the State Assembly today, former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat says, "The state government and the Chief Minister are very eager to get it passed and the rules are not being followed... No one has the draft copy and they want an immediate discussion on it... The Central Government is using a sensitive state like Uttarakhand for tokenism, if they want to bring UCC, it should have been brought by the central government..."