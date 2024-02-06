Uttarakhand UCC Live: Bill to be tabled in assembly today, security beefed up outside
The bill on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be presented in the House today followed by a debate on it. Opposition Congress MLAs on Monday walked out of a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of Uttarakhand Assembly in protest against its decision to waive the Question Hour in the special assembly session to table a bill on the UCC.
Last Updated 06 February 2024, 05:33 IST
Highlights
04:1806 Feb 2024
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami says the Uniform Civil Code will be "for the good of all sections" and there is no need to worry
04:1806 Feb 2024
UCC aims to create a set of laws that is uniform, so as to replace the distinct personal laws of religion
04:1806 Feb 2024
The UCC will be tabled in the Uttarakhand state Assembly on today for discussion.
The BJP is constantly neglecting Constitutional procedure: LoP
The Central Government is using a sensitive state like Uttarakhand for tokenism, if they want to bring UCC, it should have been brought by the central government: Harish Rawat
On UCC Bill to be introduced in the State Assembly today, former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat says, "The state government and the Chief Minister are very eager to get it passed and the rules are not being followed... No one has the draft copy and they want an immediate discussion on it... The Central Government is using a sensitive state like Uttarakhand for tokenism, if they want to bring UCC, it should have been brought by the central government..."
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami leaves from his residence in Dehradun with a copy of the Constitution
All members (of the Assembly) should've been given at least one day to read about the Bill: Congress leader Bhuwan Kapri
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami says the Uniform Civil Code will be "for the good of all sections" and there is no need to worry
"Not only Uttarakhand but the entire country was waiting for the UCC. The wait is coming to an end on Tuesday when it will be tabled in the state assembly. The whole country will be watching how the bill is brought in the House here and passed,"
UCC aims to create a set of laws that is uniform, so as to replace the distinct personal laws of religion
It stems from Article 44 of the Constitution, where it is mandated that the state "shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India."
The UCC will be tabled in the Uttarakhand state Assembly on today for discussion.
After it is passed in the state cabinet meeting today, it will be placed before the Assembly -- specifically called for this purpose from February 5-8.
(Published 06 February 2024, 04:19 IST)