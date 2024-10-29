Home
IFS officer empanelment: Uttarakhand High Court issues contempt notice to DoPT secretary

Justice Alok Kumar Verma issued the notice to the DoPT on October 23 on a plea filed by IFS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi who alleged a wilful defiance of the court's order on his empanelment.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 10:14 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 10:14 IST
