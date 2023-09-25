Morainic foundation, population, building pressure behind Joshimath subsidence, say scientific reports

The Indian Institute of Remote Sensing said, "Subsidence in this region may be due to toe-cutting phenomenon, slope instability as a result of seepage of local drainage water in the soil, terrain and edaphic characteristics, loose and unconsolidated moraine materials of the slope (due to old landslide) and flash flood events in and around the area in the recent past.' 'This has resulted in development of cracks in the ground as well as houses in Joshimath...," it said.