Russian national's body found floating in hot water spring in Uttarkashi

The body's postmortem revealed that she died of heart attack. The formalities of sending the body to Russia is being completed, the officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 07:47 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 07:47 IST
