Six students killed, one injured as car crashes into truck in Dehradun

The collision occurred at around 1:30 am at the ONGC Chowk. The car rammed into the truck from behind and six of its occupants died on the spot, Circle Officer (City) Neeraj Semwal said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 08:44 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 08:44 IST
India NewsUttarakhandDehradunAccident

