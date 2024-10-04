Tension in Dehradun over rape of 19-year-old girl

<p>Dehradun: Allegations of a woman being raped by a man she was in a relationship with has sparked tension here, with a large crowd gathered in the Raipur area demanding action against the culprit.</p>.<p>An FIR was lodged based on a complaint by the father of the 19-year-old woman, a Muslim, against the accused who is Hindu, police said.</p>.IAF issues show-cause notice to fighter pilot following allegations of rape.<p>The accused has been arrested and a case under Section 64 (1) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against him, an official at Raipur police station told PTI on Friday.</p>.<p>The alleged rape happened on Thursday in a forest near Kudduwala, the police official said.</p>.<p>The accused was identified as Abhishek, a driver with whom she was in a year-long relationship, the official said.</p>.<p>The woman's parents initially lodged a missing complaint at the Raiwala police station when they could not find her even after searching for her all day, police said.</p>.<p>However, she was found in the evening by her father in the company of the accused in the latter's vehicle in the Raipur area. After this, a large crowd gathered, caught the accused and handed him over to the police.</p>.<p>They claimed the victim was a minor and the crime was perpetrated in a premeditated manner, police said.</p>.<p>The victim has been medically examined and her statement recorded, the official said. </p>