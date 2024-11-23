Uttarakhand bypoll: BJP candidate leading in Kedarnath

<p>Dehradun: BJP's Asha Nautiyal was on Saturday leading in the Kedarnath seat after the end of first round of counting, poll officials said.</p>.Kerala bypolls: Priyanka heading towards thumping victory in Wayanad.<p>She was leading over Congress's Manoj Rawat.</p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/india/bypoll-election-results-2024-live-updates-here-priyanka-in-wayanad-must-win-battle-for-h-d-kumaraswamy-son-nikhil-in-channapatna-shiggaon-sandur-bharath-bommai-karnataka-news-bypolls-punjab-bjp-jds-congress-akhilesh-narendra-modi-yogi-west-bengal-uttar-pradesh-byelections-latest-trends-palakkad-assam-bihar-chhattisgarh-gujarat-kerala-madhya-pradesh-meghalaya-punjab-rajasthan-sikkim-uttar-pradesh-uttarakhand-3288065">Follow all latest updates from the bypoll election results only with DH</a></em></p>.<p>The assembly seat in Rudraprayag district fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July this year.</p>