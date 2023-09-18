Uttarakhand HC takes cognisance of Virat Kohli’s video on lack of playgrounds; seeks state, Centre reply

Taking suo motu cognisance of a video released by cricketer Virat Kohli on lack of playgrounds for children, the Uttarakhand High Court on Monday sought a reply from the state and central governments on the matter in two weeks.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal issued notices to sports secretary Uttarakhand, urban development secretary and youth affairs and sports secretary, Government of India, among others.

The court has asked as to what policy has been implemented by the government to provide playgrounds for children.

The matter will be heard next on October 9.

Kohli had released a video in which, while interacting with some children, he unearthed the ground realities in the field of sports.

Children have been deprived of playgrounds at many places, the high court observed.