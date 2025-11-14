<p>Mumbai: Actor Kamini Kaushal, one of Hindi cinema's earliest female stars who began her career with the classic <em>Neecha Nagar</em> in 1946 and went on to act in a host of films right till 2022, has died in her Mumbai home, a close family friend said. She was 98.</p>.<p>Once the industry's highest paid actresses, Kaushal starred opposite the triumvirate of Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor. Her last screen appearance was in Aamir Khan's 2022 film <em>Laal Singh Chaddha</em> at the age of 95.</p>.Renowned Telangana poet Ande Sri dies at 64.<p>"She died at her Mumbai home late on Thursday night. She would have turned 99 in February," Sajan Narain, a close friend of the family, told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The <em>Shaheed</em> and <em>Aag</em> actor is survived by three sons -- Shravan, Vidur and Rahul. </p>