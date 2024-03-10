VHP to expand presence to 1 lakh villages: Functionary

Mangaluru: VHP Central Joint General Secretary K Sthanumalayan said that the organisation has decided to expand its base to one lakh villages as it celebrates 60 years since its foundation, following the 'overwhelming' response to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration. Currently, the VHP has a presence in 60,000 villages across the country, he said.

He mentioned that the VHP has its presence in 32 countries worldwide. “Our presence is weak in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and the North Eastern states, where we are planning to expand and actively working towards it,” he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

"VHP believes in protecting, preserving, and propagating Hindu dharma globally. The construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya aims to establish 'Ram Rajya' in the country, promoting equality and harmony."

Furthermore, with the Lok Sabha elections approaching, the VHP aims for '100% voter turnout'.

“We urge Hindu society to cast their votes in the national interest, setting aside personal interests. India being the world's largest democracy, voting plays a crucial role. The election will determine the country's future. It is our responsibility to pass on a safe, progressive, and strong nation to the future generations. Hence, there is a need for a nationalist and Hindu-friendly government in the country,” Sthanumalayan said.