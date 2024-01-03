Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh is new Western Naval Command chief

Mumbai: Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh on Wednesday took over as the Flag Officer Commanding–in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Western Naval Command (WNC), the sword arm of the Indian Navy.

Vice Admiral Singh took over from Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, at a Ceremonial Parade held at INS Shikra, on Wednesday.

In his career spanning 37 years, he has served on most class of ships of the Indian Navy and has held a range of command, training and staff appointments, including Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Communications, Space and Network-Centric Operations (CSNCO), Flag Officer Sea Training, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, Commandant Naval War College, and Controller Personnel Services and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations).

He was the lead drafter for the Indian Navy’s Maritime Doctrine, 2009, Strategic Guidance to Transformation, 2015, and the Indian Maritime Security Strategy, 2015.

Prior to taking over as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the WNC, Vice Admiral Singh served as the Vice Chief of Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi.

Vice Admiral Singh is a graduate of the National Defence Academy, Pune, and was commissioned in 1986 in the Executive Branch of the India Navy.

He specialised in Navigation and Direction in 1992 and attended the Advanced Command and Staff Course in the UK in 2000. He had undergone the Naval Higher Command Course in 2009 at Naval War College, Mumbai, and the National Security Strategy Course in 2012 at the National Defence College, Delhi.

He holds MSc and MPhil in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University, MA in Defence Studies from Kings College, London, and MA (History), MPhil (Pol) and PhD (Arts) from Mumbai University. In recognition of his distinguished service, the Flag Officer was awarded the Nau Sena Medal in 2009, and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2020. Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will take over as the Vice Chief of Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi.