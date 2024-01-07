Video of M S Dhoni smoking hookah at social gathering goes viral

A video of former India skipper M S Dhoni smoking hookah has gone viral. Dhoni was attending a social gathering when the video was shot.
Needless to say, it has caught the attention of 'thalaiva' fans and raised a few eyebrows.
Known for his fitness and commitment towards it, Dhoni has retired from international cricket, and solely focuses on IPL now.
DH could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, nor the exact date and time of it.
Disclaimer: Smoking is injurious to health and DH does not promote smoking.