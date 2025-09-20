<p>While the pain of Zubeen Garg's accidental demise is still fresh, a video showing him enjoying with friends near the sea before attempting scuba dive in Singapore has gone viral online.</p><p>The accident occurred on September 19, when the singer went for a recreational scuba dive in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/singapore">Singapore</a>. Garg was rushed to hospital as he had breathing difficulties during the session, and later authorities confirmed that Garg tragically lost his life despite repeated efforts by the doctors.</p><p>The video, shared widely on social media shows Garg laughing and enjoying the moment with his friends seconds before the dive. Fans and fellow artists, have flooded online platforms with tributes and messages of grief.</p>.<p>In addition, several other videos of the singer are being circulated widely. The last public appearance of Garg was at a restaurant, where he gave his final performance, singing the soulful song <em>Tears in Heaven</em> with his band mates, gaining traction.</p>.<p>The singer known for his soulful voice and versatile singing skills in over 40 languages which includes the timeless hit <em>Ya Ali</em> and songs from other Hindi films such as <em>Dil Se</em>,<em> Vaastav</em>,<em> Fiza, Asoka</em>,<em> Kaante</em>,<em> Gangster</em>,<em> Krrish 3, </em>was a beloved figure in Assam and across India for nearly three decades.</p>.Zubeen Garg: Assam's musical icon who gave voice to varied genres of songs.<p>Assam Chief Minister Sarma remembering his valuable conversations with Garg <a href="https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1968980986924081514">wrote on X</a>, "Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons...Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam’s culture,...Beyond his music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered...Rest well, Zubeen! You will always be Assam's favourite rockstar."</p>.Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg dies in scuba diving accident in Singapore; PM, others mourn tragedy.<p>Prominent figures including PM Narendra Modi, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha and media peers expressed their grief and condolences on social media.</p>