Violating the law, at least 20 companies bought electoral bonds within 3 years of incorporation: Report

What does the law say?

The law banning companies from contributing to political parties within three years of incorporation has been around for almost four decades. The Parliament, in 1985, amended Section 293A, lifting the blanket ban on political contributions by firms, but made it subject to some conditions.

The firms should not be government owned, and shouldn't be less than three years old.

This was retained under Section 182 of the Companies Act, 2013, which states "Notwithstanding anything contained in any other provision of this Act, a company, other than a Government company and a company which has been in existence for less than three financial year, may contribute any amount directly or indirectly to any political party".

With the amendment to Section 182 with Section 154 of the Finance Act, 2017, the proviso which capped the amount a company could donate at 7.5 per cent of its average net profit of the previous three financial years, was removed.

Notably, this change came right before the electoral bonds scheme was introduced.

However, the prohibition on companies being able to donate to political parties in the first three years of being incorporated continued.

According to the law, "If a company makes any contribution in contravention of the provisions of this section, the company shall be punishable with fine which may extend to five times the amount so contributed and every officer of the company who is in default shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months and with fine which may extend to five times the amount so contributed."

When the 7.5 per cent cap was removed in 2017, the Election Commission had warned that it might lead to use of 'black money through shell companies' and the RBI had flagged the chance that firms may misuse bearer bonds for money laundering.