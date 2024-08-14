Home
Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport due to hydraulic failure

PTI
Last Updated : 14 August 2024, 12:41 IST

Mumbai: A city-bound Vistara flight from Delhi, carrying 167 persons, made an emergency landing here on Wednesday due to a hydraulic failure, according to sources.

The flight landed safely at around 12:30 pm at the Mumbai airport, they said.

However, Vistara in a statement said as a precautionary step, the Delhi-Mumbai flight made a "priority" landing due to a "minor" issue on Wednesday.

The airline also said the aircraft landed safely and was undergoing inspection before resuming operations.

"Vistara flight UK 995, which was operating Delhi-Mumbai flight and had 167 persons on board, suffered a hydraulic failure due to which it had to make an emergency landing at Mumbai airport," one of the sources said.

In the statement, the airline said that shortly before landing, a minor technical snag was detected in the aircraft.

As a precautionary step, the pilots requested the Air Traffic Controller for a "priority landing", and landed safely at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Published 14 August 2024, 12:41 IST
India NewsVistaraEmergency landing

