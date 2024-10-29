Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Waqf bill panel: Atishi writes to committee chairman as members engage in verbal clash again

Several Opposition members also staged a walkout over the matter. These include AAP MP Sanjay Singh, DMK MP Mohammed Abdulla, Congress MPs Naseer Hussain and Mohamed Jawed.
Amrita Madhukalya
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 01:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 01:26 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAtishiWaqf

Follow us on :

Follow Us