<p>Crisis-hit IndiGo airlines has cancelled thousands of flights nationwide since last week. The number of cancellations peaked on December 5 and have declined since then. On Tuesday, the airline said its operations have "stabilised" and were "back to normal levels". </p><p>On Wednesday, IndiGo chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said the airline board would examine every aspect of the flight disruptions. </p><p>"On December 3, an unexpected chain of events led to large-scale flight cancellations ... Thousands of our passengers were left stranded ... I know how much distress this has caused. I want to say very simply and very clearly, we are sorry," Mehta said. </p><p>An "open letter" allegedly from a staff member of IndiGo titled 'Open Letter to My Fellow Citizens, and to the Management of IndiGo' is making rounds on social media platforms, which claims that "IndiGo didn't collapse in a day. This downfall was years in the making."</p><p><em>DH</em>, however, could not independently verify the veracity of the letter.</p><p>The letter talks about the "physical and mental toll" the employees had to go through even after they "raised concerns about fatigue and unsafe duty timings".</p><p>"Cabin crew facing passengers with a smile while crying in the gallery. And the message from the top? 'You're lucky to have a job'. Or worse: 'Beggars cant be choosers.' Imagine hearing that from one of your so called undeserving VP," it read. </p><p>It added, "When employees feel exploited, unvalued, and exhauseted, how do you think they can give you the service you deserve? its not because we dont care. we care deeply. its because we are running on empty."</p><p>"We have been broken for years," it said, adding that the employees saw the "system crack, colleagues quit or burnout". </p><p>Further, the 'employee', in the letter, listed four needs that should be implemented for them:</p><p>- Set minimum wages for ground staff</p><p>- Enforce minimum manpower per aircraft</p><p>- Revisit fatigue rules with employee representation</p><p>- Penalise operational negligence that affects lakhs of passengers.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>