West Asia tense as Israel-Iran conflict escalates; J&K seals fate of 415 candidates

<p>Greetings readers, </p><p>In a major letdown for the champion of Ahimsa, echoes of “World War 3 on the horizon” were heard after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/iran-launches-salvo-of-ballistic-missiles-at-israel-3215833">Iran launched a barrage of missiles</a> at Israel close to the 155th birth anniversary of the Mahatma. The developments in the Middle East have caused a major political upheaval globally, with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/joe-biden-says-us-prepared-to-help-israel-defend-itself-from-iran-attacks-3215877">America reiterating</a> Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right to defend his country. </p><p>Even back home, there was no respite for Gandhi as climate activist Sonam <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/activist-sonam-wangchuk-others-detained-at-delhi-border-launch-indefinite-fast-3214470">Wangchuk was detained</a> by the Delhi police at the city border while holding a peaceful march to the capital, causing a fierce war of words between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aap">AAP</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>. He was later <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sonam-wangchuk-released-from-detention-breaks-fast-3217390">released and ended his indefinite fast</a> after receiving assurance from the home ministry, something that was possible even without the detention. </p><p>A lot more unfolded on the political sphere both globally and within the country that we will decode for you in this week’s DH Political Theatre. </p>.<p><strong>The war is not meant to be won, it is meant to be continuous: George Orwell</strong></p>.<p>Famous British author George Orwell in his dystopian novel <em>1984</em> predicted that in the future there will not be definite wars like World War 1 and 2; rather, countries will be in a continuous state of war with each other. Something similar is unfolding in 2024 with Russia-Ukraine and then Israel's conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah. </p><p>It has been almost a year since the tensions began between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/palestine">Palestinian </a>militant group <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hamas">Hamas</a>, after its gunmen stormed into southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023 killing 1,200 people and capturing 253 hostages, by Israeli tallies. The subsequent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/israel-kills-dozens-in-gaza-sends-tanks-into-southern-areas-say-medics-3217145">Israeli strikes</a> have claimed the lives of 41,500 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities. </p>.<p>The conflict has now shifted to Israel and Iran after the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/the-sunday-story-pager-blasts-new-questions-on-flight-risk-3211471"> deadly pager attacks</a> allegedly conducted by Israel targeting militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon and the subsequent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/netanyahu-rides-wave-of-support-as-israelis-hail-killing-of-nasrallah-3215864">killing of their commander</a> Hassan Nasrallah. The two countries have been at loggerheads with each other over the funding of Hamas and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hezbollah">Hezbollah</a>. </p><p>What actually caught the world’s attention and started the speculations of World War 3, for the hundredth time since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in 2022, was Iran’s missile attack on Tuesday. Iran's Supreme Leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/iran-leader-khamenei-says-missile-attack-on-israel-was-legal-and-legitimate-3219579">Ayatollah Ali Khamenei </a>also imitated Netanyahu’s popular “right to defend” rhetoric during a rare appearance on Friday. </p><p>Meanwhile, Netanyahu has vowed Iran will pay for the missile attack, and Washington said it would work with its longtime ally to ensure Iran faced "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/iranian-attack-on-israel-appears-to-have-been-defeated-ineffective-joe-biden-3216198">severe consequences</a>." At the same time, US President Joe Biden played down the chances of an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-president-biden-does-not-believe-there-will-be-all-out-war-in-middle-east-3219204">"all-out war"</a> in West Asia. </p><p>On the ongoing crisis, India has once again emphasised that it can play the role of a communicator in between Israel and Iran. </p>.<p><strong>Fates sealed for 415 candidates in Jammu and Kashmir</strong></p>.<p>The northern union territories of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-focus-shifts-on-counting-day-as-parties-declare-expectations-3218027">voted in large numbers</a> after it was given a chance to choose its representatives for the first time in 10 years, and also for the first time since the abrogation of special status under Article 370 in August 2019.</p><p>Polling for the final 40 seats in the third and largest phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections concluded on Tuesday, recording a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-final-phase-recorded-6965-polling-3216579">voter turnout</a> of 68.72 per cent.</p><p>Campaigning for the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bjp-will-form-govt-in-jk-and-haryana-says-chouhan-jk-assembly-elections-2024-haryana-assembly-elections-2024-3219459"> senior BJP leaders</a> made several trips to Jammu, the Hindu-majority region where the party is hoping for a sweep. </p><p>On the other hand, in the Kashmir valley, the prospects of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-elections-2024-doors-open-for-like-minded-parties-individuals-says-congress-chief-karra-3216877">National Conference</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pdp">PDP</a> are at stake with talks of independents and new regional parties like that of Engineer Rashid’s facing allegations of being “proxies of BJP.” </p><p>The death of Hezbollah commander Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also found resonance in the assembly elections with PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/netanyahu-biggest-terrorist-after-adolf-hitler-mehbooba-mufti-3212779">cancelling her poll campaign</a> on Sunday. This did not sit well with BJP and its national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/why-does-hassan-nasarullahs-death-pain-mehbooba-mufti-asks-former-deputy-cm-of-jk-kavinder-gupta-3211668">slammed her</a> for “not feeling sad when Indian soldiers are martyred.” Hussain did not forget to praise PM Modi for efforts to ‘stop the war’ between the two countries in the same breath. </p><p>Results for the 90-member assembly will be released on October 8 along with Haryana, which headed to polls on October 5. </p>.<p><strong>Delhi, Jharkhand’s action replay in Karnataka?</strong></p>.<p>Flashbacks of what played out after the registration of cases by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged scams in Delhi and Jharkhand must be haunting the Congress leadership of Karnataka these days. </p><p>On Monday, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/siddaramaiahs-wife-parvathi-offers-to-surrender-plots-allotted-by-muda-amid-raging-row-3213761">ED registered a case</a> of money laundering against CM Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allotment of land by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). </p><p>A fresh complaint filed in the matter has accused the chief minister of “<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/muda-row-fresh-complaint-against-siddaramaiah-alleges-karnataka-cm-destroyed-evidence-3217920">tampering with records and destroying evidence</a>.” In efforts to stand strong in the face of adversities, Siddaramaiah has taken refuge in God and even <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/profusion-of-politics-in-mysuru-dasara-inaugural-speeches-3218861">Dasara festivities</a> have become a stage to take political potshots. </p><p>Speaking at the inauguration of Mysuru Dasara, atop the Chamundi Hill, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/as-long-as-i-have-blessings-of-goddess-people-siddaramaiah-vows-to-remain-cm-amid-muda-row-3218424">Siddaramaiah said</a> that as long as he had the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari and the people of the state, especially the beneficiaries of the government's guarantee schemes, he would continue to serve the people.</p><p>BJP, meanwhile, has <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/congress-government-targeting-savarkar-to-divert-public-attention-from-muda-scam-karnataka-bjp-chief-b-y-vijayendra-3219268">stepped up its attack </a>on the ruling party and is demanding the resignation of CM Siddaramiah. </p>.<p><strong>Bovine backing: Shinde bets on ‘Rajyamata-Gomata’ ahead of polls</strong></p>.<p>Ahead of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra-assembly-election-2024">Maharashtra Assembly elections</a>, the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government on Monday declared desi (indigenous) cows as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024-shinde-govt-declares-desi-cows-as-rajyamaata-gomata-ahead-of-polls-3212830">'Rajyamata-Gomata'</a>. The move, “historic” in CM Shinde’s words, is likely aimed at wooing Hindu voters in the upcoming polls. </p><p>Deputy CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the importance of cows in Indian culture, agriculture, healthcare, and to ensure the conservation of desi cows. </p><p>Apart from the jersey cows who have often faced discrimination from Indian governments when it comes to such legislations, the move has also irked <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/maharashtra/maharashtraassembly-elections-2024-mva-will-defeat-mahayuti-says-congress-3216684">Congress who has accused BJP</a>, the ruling alliance partner of taking money from beef merchants on one hand and declaring cows as 'Rajyamata' on the eve of elections.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vhp">Vishva Hindu Parishad</a> (VHP) has hailed the decision and said other states should also follow the suit.</p>.<p><strong>Sonam Wangchuk ends indefinite fast after detention </strong></p><p>Climate activist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonam-wangchuk">Sonam Wangchuk</a>, who was detained along with his 120 associates at the Delhi border by police on Monday night while marching to the capital to demand the inclusion of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh">Ladakh </a>under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/sonam-wangchuk-released-prohibitory-orders-withdrawn-solicitor-general-tushar-mehta-to-delhi-hc-3217985">was released from detention</a>, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Delhi High Court on Thursday. </p><p>Before the detention could take full political hue, the matter ended along with Wangchuk’s indefinite fast after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/climate-activist-sonam-wangchuk-other-ladakhis-taken-to-rajghat-by-police-3216983">getting assurance</a> from the Union Home Ministry. </p><p>In the meantime, AAP and Congress trained guns at the ruling BJP and termed the Ladakhi activist’s detention ‘dictatorship’. On one of her first political endeavors after becoming the chief minister, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/atishi-prevented-from-meeting-detained-activist-sonam-wangchuk-3214821">Atishi was stopped</a> from meeting Wangchuk. </p><p>Hitting back at the Congress, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/extreme-hypocrisy-bjp-on-congress-criticism-of-sonam-wangchuks-detention-3214885">BJP called the grand-old party</a> “hypocritical.” BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad asked why Rahul Gandhi was quiet during the arrest of a cartoonist in West Bengal and a comedian in Tamil Nadu. </p><p>That sums up the major political developments of the past week. DH Political Theatre will be back again next week with more zesty and dramatic political affairs from the national and international stage. </p><p>Exit Stage Left, </p><p>DH Newsletters Team </p>