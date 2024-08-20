West Bengal Governor Bose calls on Vice President Dhankhar, President Murmu

Bose's visit to the national capital comes amid the ongoing doctors' protest in West Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
"Shri C.V. Ananda Bose Ji, Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal, called on Hon'ble Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave today," Dhankhar's office said in a post on X. It also shared a picture from the meeting.
Bose also called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The meeting comes amid a cease-work agitation by junior doctors in West Bengal entered the 12th day on Tuesday.
Healthcare services at state-run hospitals across West Bengal have been severely affected due to the agitation.
"Governor of West Bengal Dr C V Ananda Bose called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in a post on X and shared a picture of the meeting.
Published 20 August 2024, 08:21 IST