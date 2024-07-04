2 TMC MLAs hold dharna on Bengal assembly premises for 6th day

Kolkata: Two newly-elected Trinamool Congress MLAs staged sit-in protest at the West Bengal Assembly premises for the sixth day on Thursday, demanding that they be administered the oath of office in the House rather than at Raj Bhavan, following an invitation from Governor C V Ananda Bose.

Baranagar MLA Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Bhagabangola legislator Rayat Hossain Sarkar started their sit-in protest on June 27 and continued with it on June 28, July 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Despite being declared winners in the assembly by-polls, they have yet to commence their roles as elected representatives due to the pending swearing-in process.