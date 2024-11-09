Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

3 killed after being hit by speeding pick-up van in West Bengal

The accident happened in the district's Harishchandrapur area, the police said, adding that the pick-up van, after hitting the morning walkers, lost control and fell into a roadside ditch.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 08:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 08:38 IST
Road accidentVanWest Bengal News

Follow us on :

Follow Us