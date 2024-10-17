Home
72 fairs for selling fireworks to be held in Bengal before Diwali

These temporary markets at Maidan and Tala Park in the city and district towns like Barasat, Malda, Balurghat, Medinipur and Suri will be held a few days ahead of Kali Puja and Diwali.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 06:58 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 06:58 IST
