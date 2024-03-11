JOIN US
west bengal

ABVP supporters clash with police in Siliguri over Sandeshkhali 'atrocities'

Some protesters and police personnel were injured in the melee, according to reports.
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 13:20 IST

Siliguri (WB): The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday clashed with police during its march to Uttarkanya, the West Bengal government secretariat for north Bengal here, demanding justice for victims of alleged sexual atrocities in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Police resorted to lathicharge after the ABVP supporters tried to break barricades put up to prevent them from marching to Uttarkanya, an official said.

Some protesters and police personnel were injured in the melee, according to reports.

(Published 11 March 2024, 13:20 IST)
